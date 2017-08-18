Kuehne + Nagel to provide production logistics to major automotive manufacturer

Kuehne + Nagel’s contract logistics team engineered a multi-year innovative production logistics operations plan utilizing a modern logistics center that will include vision picking smart glasses and automated guided vehicles (AGVs). Comprehensive services will include goods receiving, inventory management and just-in-time picking and sequencing for delivery to the car makers’ assembly line and production facility.

For the implementation, Kuehne + Nagel is utilizing its successful customer transition and integration model, which includes multiple disciplinary project management and dedicated resources from the logistics provider’s national, regional and corporate organizations. In order to ensure reduce inventory, increase quality, and reduce total costs for each unit built, Kuehne + Nagel will use its KN Production System (KNPS), an in-house developed structured methodology based on lean supply chain principles.

“We are delighted to expand our 15-year global relationship with Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz,” said Bob Mihok, President and CEO, Kuehne + Nagel North America. “Our supply chain services in the new Charleston, South Carolina Sprinter van plant will improve assembly line productivity and enhance vehicle production. We look forward to adding value to our customer’s supply chain for many years to come.”

With over 70,000 employees at more than 1,300 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne + Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in the seafreight, airfreight, contract logistics and overland businesses, with a clear focus on providing IT-based integrated logistics solutions.