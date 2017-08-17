The Best FIFA Football Awards: shortlisted candidates revealed

Today, FIFA announced the shortlisted candidates for four individual trophies, which will be presented at The Best FIFA Football Awards™ ceremony in London on 23 October 2017.

Two panels of renowned experts from across the six confederations have decided upon the shortlisted candidates for the top performers of the 2016/17 season. The men’s awards recognise achievements from 20 November 2016 to 2 July 2017, and the women’s awards take into account the period between 20 November 2016 and 6 August 2017.

Award categories:

*The original shortlist was due to include 23 players. As the voting process resulted in a tie for 23rd position, the list was increased to 24 names.

** The original shortlist was due to include ten coaches. As the voting process resulted in a tie for tenth position, the list was increased to 12 names.

Watch Video: The Best FIFA Men’s Player shortlist - EXCLUSIVE (https://youtu.be/mEPO422dNKg)

Voting process for The Best FIFA Football Awards:

The winner of each of the four award categories above will be chosen by football stakeholders from around the world, meaning that:

The captains of all national teams decide on 25 per cent of the results

The head coaches of all national teams decide on 25 per cent of the results

A public fan ballot on FIFA.com decides on 25 per cent of the results

A group of over 200 members of the international media decides on 25 per cent of the results

The voting process for the men’s and women’s awards will open on 21 August and close on 7 September. FIFA will announce the final lists of the three nominees for each of the four categories listed above – as well as for the FIFA Puskás Award, the FIFA Fan Award and the brand new The Best FIFA Goalkeeper award – later in September.

For more information on the voting process for each of The Best FIFA Football Awards, see the Rules of Allocation (www.fifa.com/the-best-fifa-football-awards/official-documents/index.html).

To keep up with the latest news about The Best FIFA Football Awards™, visit fifa.com/fifafootballawards, www.facebook.com/fifafootballawards or the FIFA channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/FIFATV) on YouTube.

Join the discussion about who should win this year’s prizes by using the hashtag #TheBest (https://twitter.com/hashtag/thebest?src=hash).