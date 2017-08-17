5 high-tech ways to help guide the modern digital wedding

Need a way to collect all of your wedding photos? How do you keep your guests’ phones charged so they can take photos and video all night long? Today, the average couple spends 10-15 hours a week planning their wedding, but some of the most important elements of a wedding can be easily overlooked. Here are five high-tech ways to guide today’s digital wedding:

Viewing it live

According to Google search results, there were 27 million hits from people who tried to watch Pippa Middleton’s wedding via live stream. For couples who have friends and family across the globe who can’t afford to make the trip or are not physically capable, live streaming is a great option to ensure they’re included in your big day. If you want to share your wedding virtually, make sure your venue has superfast Internet like Fios Gigabit Connection to provide the speed modern couples need to share their “I Do’s” with the rest of the world. Of course wedding guests with the nation’s largest 4G LTE network on Verizon Wireless will have no problem streaming either way!

Capturing the day

If there’s one thing that doesn’t change among weddings, it’s this: couples go all-in to capture moments from a unique vantage point. Consider hiding a GoPro in the bride’s bouquet or flying drones above the ceremony to capture memorable moments like the first kiss.

Wedding hashtags

Tech-savvy couples embrace social media and see it as an opportunity to get more photos of their wedding by using a hashtag to collect all the guests’ images. But unless you’re hosting a device-free wedding, you’ll want a venue with quick internet speed, and lots of bandwidth like Fios Gigabit Connection offers, so all your guests with phones or tablets can snap and share away without lag.

Charging stations

Charging stations are a must-have for digital weddings, especially if you want your guests to post photos, videos, and hashtags on social media. All of your guests’ and photography pros’ connected devices such as the selfie sticks, GoPros, cell phones, etc. will need to be charged throughout the day, and a great way to do it is to outfit a few cocktail tables with Mophie Power stations.

Connected speakers

Having a do-it-yourself wedding at home in the backyard? The UE BOOM 2 360-degree wireless speakers blast loud, insanely good beats with deep, full bass in every direction. And you can connect multiples speakers together to the same music source to cover larger spaces. The UE Boom 2 is designed to be waterproof and to withstand drops from up to 5 feet—just in case the dancing gets a little crazy.