New Ways to Reply with Photos and Videos
Today we’re introducing new ways to reply with photos and videos that help you have fun, visual conversations with your friends.
Now you can reply with a photo or video to specific photos, videos, and reshared posts in Direct. Your reply will automatically include a sticker of what you’re replying to. Just hit “reply” to open the camera, take a selfie, and send.
Now you also have the option to send a split-screen reply by tapping on the sticker. Add your own perspective by drawing on the sticker, whether you’re painting a mustache on your friend’s selfie or doodling on a beach photo.
These updates are available as part of Instagram version 10.34 and above for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.
( Press Release Image: http://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/8/212414/212414-1.png )
