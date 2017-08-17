Today we’re introducing new ways to reply with photos and videos that help you have fun, visual conversations with your friends.

Now you can reply with a photo or video to specific photos, videos, and reshared posts in Direct. Your reply will automatically include a sticker of what you’re replying to. Just hit “reply” to open the camera, take a selfie, and send.

Now you also have the option to send a split-screen reply by tapping on the sticker. Add your own perspective by drawing on the sticker, whether you’re painting a mustache on your friend’s selfie or doodling on a beach photo.

These updates are available as part of Instagram version 10.34 and above for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in Google Play.