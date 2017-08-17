DJI Announces AirWorks 2017 to Help Enterprises Put Drones to Work in Skies Around the World

DJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, opened registration on Thursday for its AirWorks enterprise drone conference on November 7-9 in Denver, Colorado. The annual event will bring together the global commercial drone ecosystem for three days of industry presentations, hands-on workshops, training sessions and networking focused on putting drones to work in skies around the world.

The use of drones for industrial purposes is on the rise, with analysts predicting that commercial applications of drone technology, including software and services, will be valued at over $127 billion[1]. Today, drones are being used to accurately capture unprecedented levels of actionable data for use in multiple industries from agriculture to construction, and have played an important role in helping public safety officials rescue at least 59 people from life-threatening conditions over the past four years.

“We’re entering a period where drones are able to go to work and do jobs that are often considered dull, dirty or dangerous, whether surveying a construction site or conducting a high-voltage powerline inspection,” said Jan Gasparic, Head of Enterprise Partnerships at DJI. “At AirWorks 2017 we will gather the industry’s innovators and thought leaders to provide attendees with critical knowledge that will help them put drones to work in their businesses, and give them a first look at the future of DJI’s enterprise drone technology.”

At AirWorks, attendees will learn about current and future trends in the commercial drone industry while obtaining hands-on experience through industry-specific workshops across five tracks including agriculture, construction, energy, infrastructure, and public safety. In addition, they will have the opportunity to hear from DJI executives and industry leaders through keynote and panel presentations, connect with the ecosystem of drone service providers in the exhibit hall, and network with industry professionals. Attendees will learn how drones are changing industries and how they can put drones to work in their operations today.

Attendee registration for AirWorks is open now at: enterprise.dji.com/airworks

[1] PricewaterhouseCoopers, “Clarity from above,” May 2016 https://www.pwc.pl/pl/pdf/clarity-from-above-pwc.pdf