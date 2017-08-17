Deconstructing the Myth of Gustav Mahler’s Life, Youth, and Motivations

As one of the most prominent composers and leading conductors of the twentieth century, much of Gustav Mahler’s life is already unveiled to the public. Over the years, hundreds of analyses have been based on interpretations of Mahler’s original biographer, Henri de la Grange. Franz Loschnigg questioned the myth that had emerged by the early 1970s.



In this early, unpublished study, “Unraveling the Mahler Enigma,” which is meticulously documented, a unique understanding of Gustav Mahler’s mind and world emerges, very different from what we have been led to believe.



Unable to accept de la Grange’s work as definitive, the author researched with primary sources, including contemporary writers and poets prominent at the closing of nineteenth-century Vienna. One by one, the notions of Mahler’s childhood, Conservatory training, and influences, dissipate. This study did not begin with a theory, but discovered inductively that a deeper, simpler wellspring drove Mahler’s interior life, and this author knew where to find it.



The book works more like investigative reporting anchored in scholarly research that sheds light on the dynamic between an artist and his culture – and a singular creative mind. “It is an inquiry with a simple conclusion: What motivated Mahler was not fanaticism but music per se,” Dr. Loschnigg says. “It was not about himself. Music for Mahler was a higher art, a way to grasp the immensity of life.”