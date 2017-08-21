Best Selling Book, “Counter Investing,” Is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 08/25/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Rich Brook’s new book, “Counter Investing: A Winning Approach to Life and Finance.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on August 21st.

Welcome to “Counter Investing,” a unique and revolutionary system designed to help investors be as effective as possible. In this book, you will learn how to sculpt and chisel to perfection the three supporting pillars of great investing:

Performance, Productivity, and Personalization.

Master investor Rich Brooks’ unique approach is the product not only of many years of innovative investment planning, but of the perspective he gained from catastrophic experiences that left him fighting for his life. Though seemingly disparate, the tales of Brooks’ investing success and his survival against most odds interweave to reveal an inspiring new path to becoming the investor you ought to be.

“Counter Investing” by Rich Brooks will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (08/21/2017 – 08/25/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0742S2Q8S.

“Counter Investing” has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“I’ve read a lot of books on business and investing. This is not one of those books nor like anything I’ve read before. Such a fantastic read. I dove in just expecting to learn more about investing and get some advice, but soon found my self near tears and then howling (e.g. he wants to be a boat not a tree in the school play) as Rich beautifully wove the story of his personal and business life together. Crazy how life challenges you to the core and then pushes you to where you are supposed to be/doing your life’s work. The thinking behind the counter investing system is right on and honestly could apply to many other situations too. Thank you for establishing the approach and outlining it so well here. This book left me with lots to think about (and appreciate). I couldn’t agree more that life is too short to do things without purpose. And I’m even more motivated now to look at my obstacles, focus on them and crush them THANK YOU!” – Leigh A. Ferreira

“A compelling blend of an extraordinary life story and financial advice and counsel. Richard Brooks has survived catastrophic life events and come out standing. It’s inspirational on many different levels.” – Brian Koralek

About the Author:

Richard Brooks is the Managing Principal of RNB WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP, a fully independent investment advisory firm serving individuals and private companies who all share a common link: They take their money seriously. Mr. Brooks is internationally recognized as the source of clarity in strategic investment disciplines, a pioneer in platform architecture, and the innovator of the Counter-Investing™ strategic planning method.

His character has been tested over a lifetime, and his client-confidence earned over two decades tells us what is clear: He never gives up. Good fortune has been the wind at his back through two broken neck injuries and several follow-on traumas that should have left him in a bad way. They did not. He has gone on to climb mountains, camp with his children, and see much of this world with his family. Mr. Brooks built on that sense of perseverance to form the mold for his company RNB WEALTH MANAGEMENT.