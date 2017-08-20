Rich Brook’s “Counter Investing” - Free Download Tomorrow (08/21/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Rich Brook’s new book, “Counter Investing: A Winning Approach to Life and Finance.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on August 21st.

Welcome to “Counter Investing,” a unique and revolutionary system designed to help investors be as effective as possible. In this book, you will learn how to sculpt and chisel to perfection the three supporting pillars of great investing:

Performance, Productivity, and Personalization.

Master investor Rich Brooks’ unique approach is the product not only of many years of innovative investment planning, but of the perspective he gained from catastrophic experiences that left him fighting for his life. Though seemingly disparate, the tales of Brooks’ investing success and his survival against most odds interweave to reveal an inspiring new path to becoming the investor you ought to be.

“Counter Investing” by Rich Brooks will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (08/21/2017 – 08/25/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0742S2Q8S.

“Counter Investing” has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“A great book that combines an amazing life story that parallels wonderfully with a proven and proprietary investment strategy. As the author underlines one of his success factors is his relationship with (and understanding of) his clients, and as one of them I can attest that over the years I have changed from calling him an advisor to calling him a treasured friend!. Thank you and congratulations for a wonderful book Richard, you have captured the essence of your philosophy beautifully!” – Carl Dawson

“When I downloaded this book I did so knowing that it’s probably a bit outside my personal wheelhouse on the investing front. I’m not an advanced investor nor am I someone with a large portfolio at hand. What I found was a book that walks me through the concept of investing in a way that is entirely approachable as it focuses on personal connection, personal story and a truly human approach to something that one generally doesn’t connect with such things … financial stuff. Admittedly there are parts here and there that slip over my head, but now about half way through the book, I feel a bit more confident that I can proceed to learn more and perhaps build up my own portfolio to the level of those whose stories are shared in the book.” – Cathy Ann Brooks

About the Author:

Richard Brooks is the Managing Principal of RNB WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP, a fully independent investment advisory firm serving individuals and private companies who all share a common link: They take their money seriously. Mr. Brooks is internationally recognized as the source of clarity in strategic investment disciplines, a pioneer in platform architecture, and the innovator of the Counter-Investing™ strategic planning method.

His character has been tested over a lifetime, and his client-confidence earned over two decades tells us what is clear: He never gives up. Good fortune has been the wind at his back through two broken neck injuries and several follow-on traumas that should have left him in a bad way. They did not. He has gone on to climb mountains, camp with his children, and see much of this world with his family. Mr. Brooks built on that sense of perseverance to form the mold for his company: RNB WEALTH MANAGEMENT.