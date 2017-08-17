Expo Ferroviaria: Continental Products Enhance Safety in Railway Transportation

In the Italian rail vehicle industry, special importance is attached to fire protection in rail vehicles. In the current original equipment manufacturer projects in the area of subway and regional trains, fulfillment of European standard EN 45545 is mandatory to the very highest level. Continental offers rail vehicle manufacturers a range of products that fulfill these requirements. At the rail vehicle trade fair Expo Ferroviaria, which will take place in Milan from October 3–5, the technology company will be showcasing a range of innovative solutions for the benefit of industry professionals (on stand no. 364).

One of the solutions on show will be a complete suspension system that is designed for use in the secondary spring stage and which enhances comfort and safety in subway trains, trams and high-speed trains. The new development comprises an air bellows and a conical spring. All components have been individually certified for fire safety and have successfully completed all of the relevant life tests. Continental is continuously striving to ensure that more and more of its components are manufactured according to the latest fire safety standard, which is of benefit to OEMs and spare parts suppliers alike. To develop these solutions, Continental leverages the synergy effects of the entire company, building on the knowhow of all its divisions.

Italy’s replacement business is also extremely important for Continental. Together with its Italian partner, F.lli Bigaran, Continental offers a strong regional service in the replacement market. F.lli Bigaran has been a highly experienced partner to the rail industry for more than 45 years and specializes in the development and industrialization of mechanical components. The company also distributes Continental suspension systems and rubber-metal parts on the Italian market and, as a regional partner, is close to local rail vehicle manufacturers. “Our strength is our ability to respond flexibly to the different needs of our customers,” says Managing Director Mario Bigaran. “With Continental, we enjoy a successful partnership that enables us to live up to this commitment.”

For Continental, the railway transportation industry is a key and strategically important industry, offering a range of growth opportunities for innovations and technologies. Continental’s ContiTech division develops railway transportation products that not only are robust and durable, but also help to significantly enhance safety. Whether in the bogie of the carriage or locomotive, in air-conditioning and heating systems, or in the interior trim, our experts develop holistic solutions that overcome many of the technological challenges currently facing rail vehicle manufacturers. In addition to suspension systems and rubber-metal parts, our portfolio – which is being refined and enhanced all the time – encompasses products such as folding bellows and hoses.

With innovations in lightweight design and the integration of sensor technology in its products, Continental is seeking to be among those helping to shape the future of the industry. This is why the technology company has been involved in numerous research projects over the years aimed at making railway transportation safer, quieter and more comfortable.