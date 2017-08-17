Hand In Hand With Shantui Group HBIS Hansteel Developing High End Special Steel

After nine months of continuing efforts, HBIS Hansteel has recently received the Shantui Group Supplier Certificate in order to deliver special steel to manufacture high end bulldozers. The is the first time that HBIS Hansteel high quality special steel being adopted to manufacturer tracks of engineering equipment. Its efforts of obtaining the certificate has been the shortest among its contenders.The Shantui Certificate also could help HBIS to expand its cooperation with Sany Group and other engineering equipment manufacturers.

In order to win high end clients, HBIS Hansteel has established R&D teams led by PHD experts. They strengthened their market study and identified their first products, pin bush, the most difficult to produce and toughest quality requirement of all. After trial production, some types of steel have made batch delivery. In August, Shantui has already placed orders of pin bush steel over 1000tons to HBIS. HBIS Hansteel has officially been a qualified supplier of Shantui group and will receive guidance and performance valuation for special steel facilities. In future, the parties will explore more opportunities in their cooperation.