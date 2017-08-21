Best Selling Book, “In-Home Sales Acceleration,” Is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 08/25/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Kenny Chapman’s new book, “In-Home Sales Acceleration: How to Create Raving Fans, Increase Sales, and Improve your Online Reputation in 30 Days or Less.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on July 21st.

“In-Home Sales Acceleration” gives you a simple system for success. This book provides specific ways to deliver the “Ultimate Client Experience,” increase revenue, and keep clients for life. It also includes proprietary methodologies for becoming a better salesperson and creating sustainable income growth. You will finally be able to break through barriers that have been holding you back, take control of your results, and accelerate your sales.

“In-Home Sales Acceleration” by Kenny Chapman will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (08/21/2017 – 08/25/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073RQ7CWJ.

“In-Home Sales Acceleration” has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“Kenny has once again hit it out of the park. If you are a ‘seasoned vet’ or just jumping in you cant help but pick up some pearls and see immediate results. Keep up the GREAT work Kenny and Crew!!” – Allen Castillo

“What I love most about this book is that it’s action oriented. Kenny’s not just teaching concepts he’s provoking and inspiring the reader to take action! Love the 30 Day Challenge at the end of the book.” – Misty Kortes

For More Information:

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Rebecca, Author Liaison, at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org .

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

Kenny Chapman is an acclaimed authority on helping people discover their true potential. His compelling teachings have inspired individuals worldwide to reshape their lives and organizations, creating lasting change and unparalleled success.

An entrepreneur at heart, Kenny built a highly successful plumbing/HVAC company, Peterson Plumbing, which creates the personal freedom that allows him to travel and pursue other endeavors.