DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the “Board”) of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (the “Company”) announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 30 August 2017 for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2017 for publication and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if applicable.

By order of the Board China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited Kwok Wai Cheong, Chris Company Secretary

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: Mr. Jeffrey, Minfang Lu, Mr. Bai Ying and Ms. Wu Wenting as executive directors, Mr. Ma Jianping, Mr. Niu Gensheng, Mr. Tim Ø rting Jørgensen and Mr. Filip Kegels as non-executive directors, Mr. Jiao Shuge (alias Jiao Zhen), Mr. Julian Juul Wolhardt, Mr. Zhang Xiaoya and Mr. Yau Ka Chi as independent non-executive directors.

