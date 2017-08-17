Brick Matching Experts Open New Certified Contractor Training Center in South Bend, Indiana

Don Foster, co-founder and Vice President of Masonry Cosmetics Inc., has announced the launch of the Masonry Cosmetics Training Center.

The Masonry Cosmetics Training Centerhas been created for the education and certification of contractors throughout the United States. Time at the Training Center gets a contractor hands-on experience on how to use Masonry Cosmetics’ proven masonry staining process on all kinds of absorptive masonry. In a small classroom environment, they will learn brick matching, how brick staining works, quoting jobs, color development and more. A Certified Commercial Contractor System is included in the training, which includes pigment, bonding solution, brushes and everything else required to stain multiple projects.

Once a contractor has completed their certification training, they will earn the title of “Masonry Cosmetics Certified Contractor.” This title gives the contractor great opportunities to work independently and make money in ways they never could before. They can create additional business by matching additions, fixing unsightly masonry repairs, create makeovers and keep off that dreaded “punch list.” Additional information about the Masonry Cosmetics Training Center can be acquired by contacting Masonry Cosmetics’ corporate office at 888-698-8705.

About Masonry Cosmetics Inc.

Masonry Cosmetics Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of a unique, proprietary proven masonry staining and color enhancement process that permanently bonds with any porous masonry product including brick, block, mortar, and manufactured stone. Their product is transparent and will never peel, flake, crack or blister. Masonry Cosmetics Inc. provides staining services and also offers a full line of masonry staining kits sold throughout the United States and now internationally. Additional details on the company and its masonry staining process are available at MasonryCosmetics.com.

