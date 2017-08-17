HBIS Becomes The Biggest Household Electric Appliance Strip And Second Largest Automobile Strip Supplier Of the Country

After analyzing the statistics of steel strips from major domestic steel manufacturers, the Chinese Steel Association has recently revealed that, with its 1.81million tons of household electric appliance strip and 3.32million tons automobile strip sales, HBIS has become the biggest household electric strip and second largest automobile supplier of the country. This year, after upgrading its products and series structures, the company is has been making further progress by increasing the sales of high end products, including 1.355million tons of household electric strips and 2.25million tons of automobile strips in the first half of the year, a significant improvement compare to the same period of previous year.

HBIS has strengthened its efforts in supply side reform by focusing on market and products. The company promoted its brands and improved its comprehensive competitiveness by building its new sales channel and embedding its steel capacities into the supply chains of household electric appliance industry. The constant delivery to Haier has been first accomplishment of the group in establishing its position in the market, followed by Samsung, Hitachi, LG and Midea electronics. HBIS has long term cooperation with all major high end household electric brands,covering all strip series and helping the group upgrade its products. HBIS also has been able to manufacture all materials of an automobile and made direct sales to more than ten influential automakers in the globe. Some of HBIS high end strips have been applied in manufacturing top cars.

Unswervingly, pursuing the high end market, HBIS has specifically dedicated each of its production facilities to different target groups. The group has also been working closely with the downstream market to strengthen its R&D and applications in automobile steel and household electric strips. HBIS is building its technology, quality control, HR and IT & Automation systems to improve its quality in whole production process. The group has explored new business models by establishing the key client manager system and the subsequent twin level client service system. By improving the client structure and sales channels, the company has been able to see positive performances.