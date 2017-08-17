EMLab P&K’s Atlanta Laboratory Celebrates 2 Years, Supports Region with Mold and Asbestos Analysis

We are happy to have supported IAQ professionals in Atlanta and the surrounding areas through our mold and asbestos services for the last two years,” said Dave Gallup, EMLab P&K’s General Manager and Co-Founder. “Our clients tell us that they appreciate our fast turnaround times, and we are continually striving to find ways to improve their overall experience. Our innovative LabServe App and Online Fillable COC, are just two of the ways that we have accomplished this.”

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company and the leading commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) laboratory in North America, congratulates its Atlanta, Georgia laboratory on two years of continued and successful services. The Atlanta staff pride themselves on providing the very best customer service, and the growing laboratory has an extensive list of accreditations to accompany it.



EMLab P&K’s Atlanta, GA laboratory holds the following accreditations and certifications: American Industrial Hygiene Association® Laboratory Accreditation Programs (AIHA-LAP, LLC) for mold analysis (EMLAP #221504); Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (AL-23078) for Asbestos; Louisiana Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (LELAP #201107) for Asbestos; National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP #201060-0) for PLM bulk asbestos analysis; City of Philadelphia Asbestos Analytical Laboratory Certification (#ALL16-000006); Texas Department of State Health Services (#300459) for Asbestos PLM; Commonwealth of Virginia (#3333000385) for Asbestos PLM; and State of West Virginia Bureau for Public Health (#LB000094) as an Asbestos Bulk Sample Analytical Laboratory. For a full list of accreditations, please visit: https://emlab.com/app/services/Quality.po



"We are happy to have supported IAQ professionals in Atlanta and the surrounding areas for the last two years, first by providing asbestos services and later with the addition of mold services,” said Dave Gallup, EMLab P&K’s General Manager and Co-Founder. “Our clients tell us that they appreciate our fast turnaround times, and we are continually striving to find ways to improve their overall experience. Our innovative LabServe App and Online Fillable COC, have been just two of the recent ways that we have accomplished this.”



The Atlanta lab is located at: 6500 McDonough Drive, Suite C-11, Norcross, GA 30093. For more information about the Atlanta lab’s testing services, please contact Lee Lindsay, Regional Account Manager, at (800) 444-8160.



About EMLab P&K

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company, is the leading commercial indoor air quality laboratory in North America with over 60 service and drop-off locations across the United States. EMLab P&K specializes in analyzing air and surface samples to identify mold, bacteria, asbestos and allergens. EMLab P&K also offers USP 797 testing, PCR testing, radon analysis, and materials testing. EMLab P&K has an extensive list of accreditations and certifications from leading organizations and government agencies including: AIHA-LAP, LLC, NVLAP, CA-ELAP, Texas DSHS and other state licensing and certification programs. For more information, visit the company website at https://www.emlab.com or call 866-888-6653.