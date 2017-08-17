Magna Sponsors Record-Attempt Drive of the Silk Road

More than 5,500 miles in less than six days. That is the distance that adventurer and long-distance world record holder Rainer Zietlow will attempt to cover when he gets behind the wheel of a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan - and Magna is proud to ride along with him. The potential world-record setting drive will travel the Silk Road from Shanghai to Venice.

The durability of the Tiguan will be tested as the vehicle crosses rugged terrain through countries including China, Uzbekistan, Iran, Turkey and Italy. Zietlow’s Tiguan 1.4 TSI built in Kaluga, Russia, includes Magna-made front and rear fascias, mirror systems and body stampings.

“I thrive on these kinds of challenges, as evidenced by the name of my company, Challenge4,” said Zietlow. “Magna’s participation is certainly a great opportunity to showcase its good work on the Tiguan in partnership with Volkswagen Russia.”

Zietlow spent the last three weeks scouting the route from Venice to Shanghai. On Sunday, he’ll turn his Tiguan around and attempt to make the return trip to Venice in under six days, which would be a Guinness World Record. Follow the drive on his website and on Magna’s social media channels.

“Being a part of this drive, which demonstrates the durability of the Tiguan that we contribute key components to, is a great opportunity. We wish Rainer luck and enjoy taking on this challenge with him,” said Grahame Burrow, Magna Exteriors President.

We are a leading global automotive supplier with 327 manufacturing operations and 100 product development, engineering and sales centres in 29 countries. We have over 161,000 employees focused on delivering superior value to our customers through innovative products and processes, and world class manufacturing. We have complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities which include body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, vision, closure and roof systems and have electronic and software capabilities across many of these areas. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit our website at www.magna.com.

