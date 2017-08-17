Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable Sept. 13, 2017, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Aug. 28, 2017.
Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide.
