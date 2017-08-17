Director-General condemns killing of journalists Leo Diaz and Rudy Alicaway in the Phillippines

The Director-General of UNESCO, Irina Bokova, today urged the authorities to investigate the killings of journalists Rudy Alicaway and Leo Diaz in the Philippines’ island of Mindanao on 6 and 7 August respectively.

“I condemn the murder of Leo Diaz and Rudy Alicaway,” said the Director-General. “The impunity that meets the majority of crimes against journalists and media workers emboldens their perpetrators and undermines freedom of information and freedom of expression. I therefore call on the authorities to spare no effort in investigating these crimes and bringing their perpetrators to trial.”

Leo Diaz, a correspondent of Manila tabloid Balita (News) and a contributor to local newspaper Sapol News and Radio Mindanao-Cotabato, was fatally shot on Monday 7 August in President Quirino, a town in Sultan Kudarat province.

Rudy Alicaway, a volunteer presenter on DXPB 106.9 Radio, was shot in Molave, a town in Zamboanga del Sur province.

