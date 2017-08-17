Barnes & Noble Launches “The B&N Podcast”

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest bookseller, today launched “The B&N Podcast,” featuring in-depth conversations with today’s most popular authors including Peter Gethers, John Grisham, Paula Hawkins, Imbolo Mbue, J. Courtney Sullivan, Colson Whitehead, and more. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes behind the scenes with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, their methods and what they were thinking when they wrote their books.

The B&N Podcast is available for listeners today on BN.com/podcast, the iTunes App Store and Stitcher. Barnes & Noble will be posting six to eight interviews each month, with many more huge names to come during the packed fall publishing season.

“Barnes & Noble is already a destination for customers to meet the authors they love and have conversations about their favorite books,” said Fred Argir, Chief Digital Officer. “The B&N Podcast is a natural extension of those conversations, bringing the biggest names in literature directly to their audiences in a meaningful new way that only Barnes & Noble can deliver.”

The first series of episodes, which are available now, include discussions with:

Colson Whitehead, author of The Underground Railroad

John Grisham, author of Camino Island

Courtney Sullivan, author of Saints for All Occassions

Paula Hawkins, author of Into the Water

Peter Gethers, author of My Mother’s Kitchen: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, and the Meaning of Life

Imbolo Mbue, author of the latest Oprah Book Club pick, Behold the Dreamer.

In coming weeks, episodes featuring fan-favorite authors including Jennifer Finney Boylan, Yaa Gyasi, Jo Nesbo, and more, will become available. For more information customers can visit BN.com/podcast