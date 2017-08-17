Barnes & Noble Launches “The B&N Podcast”
New Podcast Features In-Depth Conversations with Today’s Most Popular Authors Including John Grisham, Paula Hawkins, Imbolo Mbue, Colson Whitehead, and More
Podcast Available Today on BN.com, iTunes App Store and Stitcher
Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS), the world’s largest bookseller, today launched “The B&N Podcast,” featuring in-depth conversations with today’s most popular authors including Peter Gethers, John Grisham, Paula Hawkins, Imbolo Mbue, J. Courtney Sullivan, Colson Whitehead, and more. The Barnes & Noble Podcast goes behind the scenes with today’s most interesting writers, exploring what inspires them, their methods and what they were thinking when they wrote their books.
The B&N Podcast is available for listeners today on BN.com/podcast, the iTunes App Store and Stitcher. Barnes & Noble will be posting six to eight interviews each month, with many more huge names to come during the packed fall publishing season.
“Barnes & Noble is already a destination for customers to meet the authors they love and have conversations about their favorite books,” said Fred Argir, Chief Digital Officer. “The B&N Podcast is a natural extension of those conversations, bringing the biggest names in literature directly to their audiences in a meaningful new way that only Barnes & Noble can deliver.”
The first series of episodes, which are available now, include discussions with:
- Colson Whitehead, author of The Underground Railroad
- John Grisham, author of Camino Island
- Courtney Sullivan, author of Saints for All Occassions
- Paula Hawkins, author of Into the Water
- Peter Gethers, author of My Mother’s Kitchen: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, and the Meaning of Life
- Imbolo Mbue, author of the latest Oprah Book Club pick, Behold the Dreamer.
In coming weeks, episodes featuring fan-favorite authors including Jennifer Finney Boylan, Yaa Gyasi, Jo Nesbo, and more, will become available. For more information customers can visit BN.com/podcast
