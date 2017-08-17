Corporate Vision Magazine Recognizes Wolters Kluwer’s Passport® as Best Enterprise Legal Management Platform

Passport provides a wide range of best-practice based features and workflows for spend and matter management and insurance claims defense, while offering flexibility to configure and integrate applications to meet specific client and business needs. All of this enables clients to better manage and control cost, collaborate with outside counsel, and improve legal and enterprise-wide risk management.

Earlier this year, Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions launched Passport Office Companion, a unique modular architecture and state-of-the-art web-based module for the Passport platform. Office Companion enables legal professionals to manage their legal workflows directly from the familiar Microsoft Office Suite of products. By eliminating the need for employees to switch between multiple systems to do their work, Office Companion saves time and increases productivity for employees.

ELM Solutions also launched LegalVIEW® BillAnalyzer, which utilizes machine learning to help customers more efficiently manage legal invoices and save an average of 6 to 9 percent in legal fees.

“Technology has steadily become a vital part of many businesses across the world, transforming how we work,” noted the editors of Corporate Vision. “Our Technology Innovator Awards highlight the individuals behind these ongoing and world-changing developments and place the spotlight on the most deserving firms and individuals.”

“This coveted award serves as global recognition of not only our market leading software solutions, but also our continuous efforts to strengthen them through innovations such as Passport Office Companion and LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer,” said Barry Ader, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing for Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions. “We are honored to be recognized by the judges for transforming the customer’s user experience into a more productive and efficient one via our expertise and innovative technologies.”

U.K.-based Corporate Vision magazine is published monthly and reaches over 130,000 top-tier professionals, including global financial and investment executives. Its award winners are decided by a combination of votes gathered from its network of respected industry partners and rigorous in-house research.

In May, Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions also announced that Passport Office Companion had earned a Silver Stevie Award for New Product or Service of the Year - Software - Integration Solution in the 2017 American Business Awards competition.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal, finance, risk and compliance professionals and small business owners with a broad spectrum of solutions, services and expertise needed to help manage myriad governance, risk and compliance needs in dynamic markets and regulatory environments.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance, and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.