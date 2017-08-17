Huawei Held the First Apache HBaseCon Asia, Driving Big Data Industry Growth Together with Industry Experts

Recently, Huawei held the first Apache HBaseCon Asia in Shenzhen. The conference brought together over 300 HBase developers from well-known companies in the industry. A number of heavyweight PMC members and committers, as well as more than 20 HBase senior engineers from China, the United States, India, and other countries delivered a total of 19 excellent speeches. They shared their experiences in HBase 2.0, key kernel features, HBase application cases and industry innovations, cloud-based HBase services, and container technology.

The conference focused on HBase 2.0 planning and key features. HBase 2.0 is expected to be released at the end of 2017. It has more than 4400 issues resolved, and its key features and improvements include New Region AssignmentManager, off-heap read/write path, in-memory compaction, RegionServer group, and new Async Client. The upcoming HBase 2.0 delivers significant improvements over HBase 1.x. These improvements cover stability, throughput, concurrency, and Mean Time to Repair (MTTR).

At the conference, four speakers from the organizer Huawei discussed application innovations in HBase-related sectors and shared their latest ideas on multi-tenancy, backup, and disaster recovery. Their speeches on the HBase application innovations focused on two aspects. One is CTBase, a light-weight HBase client for structured data. It can simplify HBase operations for structured data storage. The other aspect is Tagram, a distributed bitmap index implementation for HBase. It is mainly used to store persona attribute data, and offers millisecond-level latency for attribute-based ad-hoc queries.

Huawei is closely associated with Apache HBase Project since its existence. From year 2010, Huawei has made significant investment and many contributions to the HBase community for its continuous development and growth, witnessing multiple major versions of the community from HBase 0.20 to HBase 1.3. Huawei has always focused on innovations that make HBase more stable, easier to use, and available for related sectors. Huawei has its own HBase enterprise edition, which is a key component of Huawei FusionInsight HD, an enterprise-class big data platform. Huawei has deployed tens of thousands of nodes running the HBase enterprise edition, with a large number of Chinese and global enterprise customers from multiple sectors, ranging from finance, carrier, public security, transportation, electric power, energy to manufacturing.

In the second half of this year, Huawei will launch the CloudTable service on Huawei Cloud, providing pay-as-you-go HBase services which are available upon subscription. The CloudTable service, a key part of Huawei Big Data solution, provides the capabilities of enterprise-class data security protection and multi-tenancy elastic computing. This will make HBase easier to use and reduce costs.