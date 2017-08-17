ZEISS Website Helps You See the Upcoming Total Solar Eclipse Through a ZEISS Lens

Preparing for the Solar Eclipse with ZEISS: www.zeiss.com/eclipse 2017 explains how you can watch this natural phenomenon without damaging your eyes – and offers tips for taking photos

On August 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse will pass over the United States for the first time in 26 years, beginning in the northwest and continuing diagonally toward the southeast. Eclipse-chasers from across the world will converge on key viewing locations across the US to witness the phenomenon. To aid enthusiasts in better understanding and witnessing the celestial event, precision optics leader ZEISS has launched a one-stop, dedicated solar eclipse microsite.

Beginning on August 7, 2017, anyone interested in the eclipse can visit eclipse2017.zeiss.com to find out how to best enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.

According to Dr. Mike Morris, OD, a self-proclaimed eclipse chaser, “Most people will never witness a total eclipse of the sun. Unless you’re very lucky, it takes a lot of planning and travel, often at inconvenient times and to remote places, to experience this glimpse of history.” And with a history of its own that spans nearly 175 years, ZEISS knows a little something about historical events, innovations in optics, and vision safety.

The ZEISS Eclipse 2017 microsite is intended to aid eye care professionals, photographers, space buffs, and eclipse fans in experiencing this unique event, either in person or online. It features tips on safely viewing the eclipse, articles from Dr. Morris on eclipse chasing and creating a homemade eclipse projector, instructions for entering the ZEISS eclipse photo contest on Instagram, links to valuable resources, and much more.

Live NASA broadcasts

NASA, the US federal government branch for aeronautics and space administration, will be broadcasting the eclipse live starting at 12 p.m. local time from different locations – outer space, balloons and from the ground. The video stream is available on http://www.zeiss.com/eclipse2017.