ABB brings reliable power supply to the Himalayas

ABB will upgrade 20 substations in India’s northern state of Himachal Pradesh, located in the foothills of the western Himalayas. The substations will be equipped with the latest control and protection technology to enable future digitalization. The order, placed by the local state utility, Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL), supports India’s Smart Grid Vision and the government’s ambition to provide reliable power to the country’s most remote regions.

“We are pleased to support India’s Smart Grid vision that is vital to meeting its vast and growing electricity needs by providing our latest digital solutions to increase automation and improve the reliability of power supply,” said Massimo Danieli, head of ABB’s Grid Automation business within the company’s Power Grids division. “It exemplifies our commitment to bring reliable power to the people and reinforces our position as a partner of choice in enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid.”

ABB will deploy its Relion® electronic relays for the protection, control, measurement and supervision of power systems at all twenty substations. Six of the substations will also be equipped with ABB’s state-of-the-art MicroSCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system, which will ensure the optimized control and reliable operation of the substation through seamless integration and connectivity between different devices and systems. Both products are a part of the company’s ABB Ability™ portfolio of digital solutions and will help turn data insights into actionable intelligence.

A digital substation is a key component to enabling a smarter grid. Digital communications via fiber optic cables replace traditional copper connections using analog signals, increasing safety, flexibility and availability, while reducing cost, risk and environmental impact. Built on the international standard IEC 61850, ABB’s world-leading digital substations bring increased reliability, interoperability and real-time performance.

ABB has played an integral part in the development of India’s power infrastructure. For example, ABB recently commissioned the Khandukhal substation in the foothills of the Himalayas, which evacuates power generated from rivers in Uttarakhand and integrates it with the national grid.

