Univision News to Deliver Complete, Innovative, All-Platform Coverage of Upcoming Total Solar Eclipse on August 21

Univision News is gearing up to become Hispanic America’s No. 1 go-to source for everything related to next week’s highly awaited total solar eclipse – from live viewing to in-depth information. On Monday, August 21, Univision will provide unrivaled coverage of the historic astronomical phenomenon in a concentrated all-platform effort designed to allow Spanish speakers in the U.S. to experience the eclipse as it happens in different locations across the nation, as well as learn all about it through infographics, photo galleries, informative videos, extensive articles, multimedia content, and more. To deliver an exclusive live stream of the eclipse during this special coverage, Univision News has partnered with Slooh, an online astronomy platform whose automated observatories develop celestial image streams in real-time for broadcast to the Internet.

TELEVISION – UNIVISION NETWORK

Univision’s special coverage will feature news segments on its morning show “Despierta América” (ET) and the “Edición Digital” newscast at noon (ET), with updates in the Pacific time broadcasts of both shows. Former NASA astronaut José Hernández and the renowned Spanish astronomer José Luis Galache will participate in the network’s reporting, while local correspondents will be filing live reports from different cities across the country. Jointly with UnivisionNoticias.com, the Univision Network will also share NASA’s broadcast and livestreams from Slooh and Earthcam.

Additionally, a special program titled “El Gran Eclipse” (The Great Eclipse) will air coast to coast at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT, hosted by Univision News anchors Felix de Bedout and Ilia Calderón.

DIGITAL PLATFORM

The total solar eclipse will take center stage in UnivisionNoticias.com on August 21, bringing users an enormous variety of in-depth content that includes the following:

Exclusive five-hour livestream in partnership with Slooh, showcasing the transcontinental solar eclipse from its start in Oregon until it reaches South Carolina. The broadcast will be led by famed astronomer José Luis Galache. Also available via YouTube.

in partnership with Slooh, showcasing the transcontinental solar eclipse from its start in Oregon until it reaches South Carolina. The broadcast will be led by famed astronomer José Luis Galache. Also available via YouTube. Livestream from global webcam content leader Earthcam, providing feeds from more than 14 webcams located in the path of totality of the solar eclipse — from Seattle, Washington to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Also available via YouTube.

from global webcam content leader Earthcam, providing feeds from more than 14 webcams located in the path of totality of the solar eclipse — from Seattle, Washington to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Also available via YouTube. NASA’s live streaming will be shared online.

will be shared online. Live blog featuring NASA astronaut José Hernández and Nicolás Ibargüen, editor of the Planeta section of com.

featuring NASA astronaut José Hernández and Nicolás Ibargüen, editor of the Planeta section of com. Cutting-edge infographics and informative articles covering everything from how the eclipse will be seen from your zip code to how eclipses affect solar energy and much more.

and covering everything from how the eclipse will be seen from your zip code to how eclipses affect solar energy and much more. Videos describing what happens during an eclipse, its path, precautions, weather conditions, reports from eclipse chasers, and much more.

describing what happens during an eclipse, its path, precautions, weather conditions, reports from eclipse chasers, and much more. Photo galleries highlighting past eclipses and related topics.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Livestreams on Facebook Live and Periscope.

on Facebook Live and Periscope. Instagram stories .

. Live updates and reports via Facebook and Twitter.

Follow the conversation about the eclipse via @UniNoticias (https://twitter.com/UniNoticias) using the hashtag #ElGranEclipse on Twitter and Instagram, as well as comment along with others on Facebook.com/UnivisionNoticias.