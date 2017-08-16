Inc. Magazine Unveils 36th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

Inc. Magazine today ranked Liftoff No. 8 overall, and No. 1 in the Advertising and Marketing category on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.



“When we started Liftoff, our vision was to ensure our customers got the most out of their mobile marketing spend through a performance-driven model,“ said Mark Ellis, CEO of Liftoff. “Building a successful company is truly a team effort and all involved are excited to help our global customer base scale their respective mobile businesses in profitable ways. We’re honored to have these efforts recognized and be named alongside a number of other impressive businesses on the 2017 Inc. 5000 list.”



The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands August 16) is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.



"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”



The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring all the companies on the list will be held from October 10 through 12, 2017 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, CA. Speakers include some of the greatest entrepreneurs of this and past generations, such as former Ford president Alan Mullaly, FUBU CEO and founder and “Shark Tank” star Daymond John, Dollar Shave Club founder Michael Dubin, researcher and #1 New York Times bestseller Brené Brown, and Gravity Payments’ founder and CEO Dan Price.

Liftoff is a performance-driven app marketing and retargeting platform that is changing the way companies advertise their mobile apps. Traditionally, when devising a mobile marketing campaign, companies pay for app installs, regardless of whether a new user spends money in the app. The result is that over 90 percent of marketing dollars are spent on people who never actually use the app. Liftoff is disrupting the industry by offering app marketing campaigns that are not only optimized to acquire users that engage with an app, but charge marketers only when users perform revenue-producing events, such as making a purchase, booking a flight, or subscribing to a service.

Since Liftoff’s founding in 2012, the company has launched several industry-leading products, including Dynamic Ads, the first-ever machine-learning approach to mobile ad creative that programmatically assembles and delivers hyper-personalized mobile ads in real time. Most recently, Liftoff announced its expansion into Japan, establishing its third international office, along with offices in London and Singapore.

