Massive Payouts Expected from Must Win Feature in New Ultimate 10X at Liberty Slots

“With ten winning combinations and an estimated RTP of more than 96%, this game is destined to provide some significant pay days for some lucky players!” said Liberty Slots manager Mark Ramirez.

Liberty Slots has just added Ultimate 10X Wild, the second in the series of Wild X slots from WGS. The exciting Wild X series, with its “Must Win” jackpot feature is specifically designed for mobile casino players but is also available in the online casino.

To welcome the new game, Liberty Slots is doubling its welcome bonus. New players will receive a 200% bonus on their first deposit. (Coupon code 200LS; valid until August 31st, 2017 only).

Ultimate 10x Wild has two Wild symbols that multiply wins up to 100X the triggering bet.



As in 7x Lucky Sevens, the last Wild X game released, Ultimate 10X Wild also has a ‘Must Win’ progressive jackpot that is guaranteed to pay-out by the time it reaches $25,000. The jackpot can be triggered at any time by any coin value combination although playing more coins (maximum three) increases chances of winning the jackpot.



The Must Win feature has surprised some players with massive payouts when they least expect it. Last month Kim D of Pennsylvania was playing 7X Lucky Sevens, placing small bets, when suddenly the game was forced to pay out and she won $19,429.51 on a single spin.



“I didn’t even know about the Must Win feature,” she told a customer service rep at Liberty Slots. “So you can imagine how surprised I was when my three cent bet paid out that much!”



Players from all over the world enjoy Liberty Slots Casino’s huge selection of unique online casino games from Wager Gaming. Ultimate 10X Wild is available in Liberty Slots’ mobile casino, compatible with all smartphone and tablet brands, and in the instant-play and download casinos for desktops and laptops.

