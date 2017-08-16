Author Writes About Discovering Our Inner Buddha

In his book, “Buddha Nature Now: Discovering Your Buddha Nature” (Fifth Anniversary Edition), the author (Henry Landry) shares to us the philosophy and principles that surround Buddha way. In this book, the author reveals to us the reason for the existence of Buddha principles is to enable all people to “realize a personal way” to end suffering. The belief offers important principles to the higher worlds of wisdom and the meaning of enlightenment.



“Buddha Nature Now: Discovering Your Buddha Nature” (Fifth Anniversary Edition) also discusses the historical Buddha of India, Shakyamuni. Within the teachings of Tien Tai Chi’, a great scholar, teacher and priest, the story about the birth of a fisherman’s son named Zennichi-maro was discussed. It is during his time that he realized, through studying various Buddhist doctrine and theology, that Shakyamuni of India, Tien Tai of China and Dengyo Daishi of Japan were correct in their predictions that the time would arrive when the Buddha-way would be open all individuals, regardless of their lifestyle, culture or country.



This is a really enlightening and entertaining book, which provides valuable insights regarding the celebrated religion.



“Buddha Nature Now: Discovering Your Buddha Nature” (Fifth Anniversary Edition) is highly recommended to those who are interested to know more about Buddha-way.



“Buddha Nature Now: Discovering Your Buddha Nature” (Fifth Anniversary Edition) is expected to be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Beijing International Book Fair, which will take place on August 23, 2017. Grab your copy now and save the date!



“Buddha Nature Now: Discovering Your Buddha Nature” (Fifth Anniversary Edition)

Written by Henry Landry

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date June 25, 2007

Paperback price: $19.00



About the author

Henry Landry, author, life coach, guide and teacher is at One with the temporary nature of life. His career path has followed three directions, his early and first career was as a Cook, Chef and Kitchen Manager for ten years. Starting a Consulting Business, he was involved in Provincial and Federal politics for ten years as a candidate trainer and party organizer and Executive Assistant to several Cabinet Ministers.

His third career was and is a Certified Life Skills Coach, Counselor and Spiritual Teacher. His spiritual pathway, one that enables him to be a balanced teacher of the Buddhist Law, is such that early in life the guardians and messengers of the universe sent him a mentor who advised him that he should study philosophy. This led to eight years of study in the Western philosophies while pursuing his career and family life.

Henry’s Christian studies include thirty years of the life of the Jewish messenger Jesus, the Christian faith and its many denominations. He has also studied Hindu, Hebrew and Muslim faiths. Beginning his studies in the Eastern philosophies in his early thirties he took up the Yogic Pathways. He studied the Therevada Buddhist doctrine and later the various Mahayana traditions. Since 1985, he has led a life of Mahayana Nichiren Buddhist faith, practice and study.

Healthy and happy in the beginning of the Winter of his life, he enjoys the love of family, friends, and many seekers of Buddhist wisdom and enlightenment. Buddhist Guide Teacher (Ajari) since 1995, he is dedicated to assisting others seek their true self in the discovery of their very special human and Buddha nature.