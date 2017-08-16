New Editions of SAP Learning Hub to Address Unique Needs of Project Teams Implementing Cloud Solutions from SAP

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the launch of SAP Learning Hub, project team editions for SAP Ariba solutions and for SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

These editions are designed to address specific learning and enablement needs of project teams involved in implementation projects focused on SAP Ariba solutions and SAP S/4HANA Cloud. The editions provide teams with the insight necessary to develop effective user adoption strategies for SAP Ariba solutions and SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

“People are at the core of every successful digital transformation,” said Bernd Welz, executive vice president and chief knowledge officer, Products and Innovation, SAP. “We are seeing an increasing number of businesses invest in project teams made up of employees with a variety of skills to ensure a streamlined implementation of digital solutions. It is important that these individuals are provided with resources and learning opportunities tailored to their unique needs and to their unique projects.”

Project teams are often assembled especially for cloud implementations and are typically composed of experts from different lines of business. The teams are responsible for preparing, realizing and deploying cloud solutions from SAP, as well as streamlining the process of business user adoption. The editions of SAP Learning Hub for SAP Ariba solutions project teams and for SAP S/4HANA Cloud project teams are a direct response to user feedback from a pilot program of SAP Learning Hub, professional edition.

Each project team member must be equipped with the skills necessary for effective adoption of their cloud solutions from SAP. To achieve this, project team editions of SAP Learning Hub for SAP Ariba solutions and for SAP S/4HANA Cloud provide learners with social and collaborative tools. Learners also gain access to hundreds of pieces of educational content specific to SAP Ariba solutions and SAP S/4HANA Cloud, including:

Learning Journey guides specific to individual cloud solutions from SAP: Project team members are given the option to complete individual learning assignments along the path to mastery of SAP Ariba solutions or SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Or they can follow a Learning Journey interactive guide in its entirety. Members can choose which option to take depending on their specific needs.

Project team members are given the option to complete individual learning assignments along the path to mastery of SAP Ariba solutions or SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Or they can follow a Learning Journey interactive guide in its entirety. Members can choose which option to take depending on their specific needs. Social learning through SAP Learning Rooms: Through interactive virtual spaces, project team members can exchange insights with their peers and tap into resources such as video tutorials and best-practice documentation. SAP Learning Rooms give them the chance to collaborate with SAP experts at every stage of their implementation project for a cloud solution from SAP.

Through interactive virtual spaces, project team members can exchange insights with their peers and tap into resources such as video tutorials and best-practice documentation. SAP Learning Rooms give them the chance to collaborate with SAP experts at every stage of their implementation project for a cloud solution from SAP. Expert-led sessions: Project team members can access SAP experts through scheduled and unscheduled sessions. Depending on format, participants are led through course content in a series of steps, or are able to participate in informal Q&A events and supportive sessions covering strategic topics and best practices.

Project team members can access SAP experts through scheduled and unscheduled sessions. Depending on format, participants are led through course content in a series of steps, or are able to participate in informal Q&A events and supportive sessions covering strategic topics and best practices. Solution-specific self-study training content: To facilitate self-study among project teams, learners are given access to resources such as e-books, e-learning courses, user enablement training materials, templates and quick reference guides that help accelerate adoption and solution usage.

To facilitate self-study among project teams, learners are given access to resources such as e-books, e-learning courses, user enablement training materials, templates and quick reference guides that help accelerate adoption and solution usage. Access to preconfigured live training systems: With a subscription to SAP Learning Hub, project team members can opt to supplement their learning through access to the SAP Live Access environment. The environment offers hands-on experience with various training systems running SAP software.

To continue creating tailored learning experiences that meet the unique needs of each learner, SAP plans to expand its portfolio of cloud solutions from SAP that are available in SAP Learning Hub for project teams in the coming months.

For more information, visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @sapnews.