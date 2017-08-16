PurCotton Teams with Oracle Retail to Support Aggressive Annual Growth

Today, Oracle announced that PurCotton has deployed Oracle Retail Merchandise Operations Management Suite, Oracle Retail Planning and Optimization and Oracle Retail Insights to support the growth of its retail business. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Winner Medical Group Inc., PurCotton inherits the parent company’s 20-year technology and manufacturing expertise in medical-grade cotton-based products. PurCotton is devoted to providing safe, comfortable and eco-friendly cotton products to meet consumer needs with a focus on quality life, mother and baby care, feminine care and medical care.

Since its founding in December of 2009, PurCotton has grown quickly managing 114 stores in shopping malls across China. In addition PurCotton also operates an online business to meet the demands of omnichannel consumers. PurCotton sales at TMALL.com and JD.com, two of China’s largest ecommerce platforms, have doubled for four consecutive years. Singles’ Day 2016, China’s largest online shopping festival, is an example of PurCotton’s growth with 1,180,000 on-line orders and sales of over 260 million RMB. PurCotton chose Oracle Retail for solutions that could scale and serve as a foundation for continued omnichannel growth.

“We plan to open between 30 and 40 stores every year, with a goal of increasing our total revenue 100% annually. Our core customer base has grown to about 6 million,” said Li Jianquan, Managing Director of PurCotton Group. “We needed a strong foundation to run our retail business. Oracle Retail has the industry experience and retail specific solutions to support our growth strategy.”

“Oracle Retail provides a complete and integrated suite of solutions from planning to execution,” said He Kaifeng, Chief Information Officer, PurCotton Group. “We needed a solution which could support our strategy, which includes our brick-and-mortar stores driving sales through multiple channels. With better visibility, insight and planning, PurCotton can better meet high customer demands.”

With the help of Accenture, PurCotton Group deployed Oracle Retail Merchandising System, Oracle Retail Merchandising Insight, Oracle Retail Merchandise Financial Planning, Oracle Retail Assortment Planning and Oracle Retail Allocation.

“Oracle Retail has built end-to-end process capabilities within our suite of applications and cloud services that can deliver individually or collectively to achieve Empowered Commerce,” said Ray Carlin, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Oracle Retail. “We are impressed by the growth trajectory and achievements of PurCotton and look forward to playing a role in their continued success.”