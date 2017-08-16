Ten FedEx Drivers Take Home Top Honors at the National Truck Driving Championships

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) announced that 10 drivers representing the company took home top honors at the 2017 National Truck Driving Championships (NTDC) in Orlando August 8-12. Six were crowned National Champions in their respective driving classes and Roland Bolduc of FedEx Express, was named the Bendix Grand Champion, the most prestigious award at the National Truck Driving Championships. Four other drivers received awards recognizing excellence in the written test, professionalism and best first-time performance.

“We are proud of all the men and women who competed in the National Truck Driving Championships, and particularly those who took top honors at the national level. All of these skilled professionals represent the FedEx value of Safety Above All,” said Frederick W. Smith, chairman and CEO, FedEx Corp.

Team FedEx has now won 50 National Champion, four National Grand Champion and seven Rookie of the Year titles since the inception of the Chairman’s Challenge in 2003.

The following are brief profiles of the individuals honored:

Michael Bills of Durham, N.C., was crowned champion of the Step Van class. Michael is a 25- year veteran of FedEx Express with 1 million accident-free miles.

Rick Bailey of Warren, Mich., took home the championship for the Straight Truck class. Rick has logged 3.5 million accident-free miles during his 36-year professional driving career, 19 of which he has spent at FedEx Freight.

Jim Duffy of Madison, Wis., was crowned champion of the 4-axle class. Jim, a driver for FedEx Freight, was recognized at the Wisconsin TDC as the Ray Newberry “Mr. Safety” Award winner and has been a professional driver for 17 years, logging more than 650,000 safe-driving miles.

Wayne Crowder of Louisville, Ky., took home the championship in the Flatbed class. Wayne, an America’s Road Team captain and FedEx Freight driver, has accumulated 3.3 million safe-driving miles during his 35-year driving career.

Scott Woodrome of Dayton, Ohio was named champion of the Tank Truck class. Scott, a FedEx Freight driver, is an America’s Road Team Captain and was named the 2015 Driver of the Year by the Ohio Trucking Association.

Roland Bolduc of Windsor, Conn., was named the champion of the 5-Axle Sleeper class, and also took home the title of Grand Champion during his 14th appearance at the competition. Roland has driven for FedEx Express for 23 of his 34-year professional driving career, logging 1.7 million accident-free miles.

At NTDC and in the trucking industry year round, safety and professionalism are paramount. Four drivers representing FedEx took home awards that demonstrate these values:

Neill Darmstadter Professional Excellence Award: Dan Shamrell, FedEx Freight (Portland, Ore.)

Rookie of the Year: Bryce Neilson, FedEx Freight (Butte, Mont.)

Best Written Score: Paul Brandon, FedEx Freight (New Haven, Conn.) and Don Logan, FedEx Freight (Topeka, Kan.)

Along with the Champions of each class and the individual awards winners, 16 drivers were top finishers in their respective driving class:

Kailen Bronson, FedEx Ground (Portland, Ore.), 5 th Place, Step Van

Place, Step Van Randy Byrd, FedEx Freight (Jackson, Miss.), 3 rd place, Twins

place, Twins Lalo Fernandez, FedEx Freight (Portland, Ore.), 2 nd place, 5-Axle Sleeper

place, 5-Axle Sleeper Todd Flippin, FedEx Freight (Springfield, Colo.), 4 th place, Twins

place, Twins Ross Garner, FedEx Freight (Decatur, Ala.), 2 nd place, Tank Truck

place, Tank Truck Brent Glasenapp, FedEx Express (Milwaukee, Wis.), 2 nd place, Straight Truck

place, Straight Truck David Hawk, FedEx Freight (Birmingham, Ala.), 5 th place, Straight Truck

place, Straight Truck Nick Jones, FedEx Freight (Portland, Ore.), 4 th place, 5-Axle

place, 5-Axle Artur Lesniowski, FedEx Ground (Secaucus, N.J.), 3 rd place, 5-Axle

place, 5-Axle Don Logan, FedEx Freight (Topeka, Kan.), 4 th place, Flatbed

place, Flatbed Bart Masciulli, FedEx Express (Philadelphia, Pa.), 4 th place, Step Van

place, Step Van Dave Rohman, FedEx Express (Charlotte, N.C.), 2 nd place, 3-Axle

place, 3-Axle Dan Shamrell, FedEx Freight (Portland, Ore.), 3 rd place, 4-Axle

place, 4-Axle Chris Shaw, FedEx Express (Albuquerque, N.M.), 4 th place, Straight Truck

place, Straight Truck Darrell Shelton, FedEx Freight (Pasco, Wash.), 5 th place, 4-Axle

place, 4-Axle Steve Ward, FedEx Express, (Greer, S.C.), 4th place, 4-Axle

This year, 173 drivers from FedEx Freight, FedEx Express and FedEx Ground competed at the NTDC. For the second consecutive year, drivers from all the 50 states represented Team FedEx. Collectively this team of 173 individuals has 3,800 years professional driving experience and has driven 246 million accident-free miles. In order to compete at Nationals, each driver must be accident free for one year and win their respective states competition.

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) sponsors the annual championships, known as the “Super Bowl of Safety,” to recognize industry leadership in safety and to promote professionalism among truck drivers. Each driver is required to demonstrate his or her driving skills and knowledge of the industry through a series of tests, including a written exam, vehicle pre-trip inspection and driving-skills challenge.