Mastercard and Apple Music press play on Priceless Cities soundtracks

Today Mastercard Priceless Cities is turning up the sounds of summer by announcing a new program with Apple Music. This program will tie Mastercard’s Priceless Cities experiences in Toronto and Montreal to specially-curated playlists by well-known Canadian artists and influential music lovers, so cardholders can experience the city they love through the eyes and ears of their favourite artists. Many playlists will be inspired by Mastercard’s Priceless Cities experiences and featured on priceless.com/applemusic.

“Every experience has a soundtrack, and we want to help our cardholders find the music that makes a great experience even better,” said Milos Vranesevic, senior vice president of marketing and communications in Canada at Mastercard. “Apple Music is the right music streaming service for playlists that will connect people through music and neighbourhoods to a one-of-a-kind experience.”

In Toronto, playlist curators include:

Keshia Chanté , a Toronto native set to drop a new full-length album later this year. She’s also one of Canada’s most versatile artists. From singer to songwriter, actress to philanthropist, Keshia does it all. As host of the iconic music show “106 & Park”, she gets a behind-the-curtain look at the biggest things in music and culture.

Lana Gay , a music journalist, broadcaster and the afternoon host on Indie88, 88.1 FM in Toronto. She is fixated on independent Canadian music, the arts, and is an advocate for children's literacy. She knows the value of a cold beer, an old record and a great pair of cowboy boots.

Dean Brody, superstar country artist with 13 Canadian Country Music Awards and two Junos under his studded belt. Between cleaning up at award shows and writing songs, Dean continues to crank out tunes that fans can't help but sing along to.

And in Montreal:

The Dears, a band at the centre of the Montreal music scene. The band emerged out of the early noughties Canadian indie renaissance, cementing their orchestral-pop-noir sound with celebrated debut album End of a Hollywood Bedtime Story , in 2000.

David McMillan, owner of Montreal restaurant Joe Beef . He believes that music is a key ingredient in creating the perfect atmosphere and that restaurants are an extension of our homes. His philosophy is simple –feed the customers what we'd be excited to eat, play music we'd want to listen to.

From Dean Brody’s Happy Hour, to Keshia Chanté’s Day Party, to the Dears’ Guilty Pleasures, listeners can sample playlists and learn about the curators on priceless.com/applemusic, and can find each playlist in full on Apple Music. Starting August 15, new playlists will be released every other week until the end of 2017.

Only cardholders can access Priceless Cities experiences in Toronto, Montreal and 44 other Priceless Cities around the globe. To register for the latest news on Priceless Cities and experiences, visit www.priceless.com.

Priceless Cities was created for Mastercard cardholders to venture beyond the ordinary in more than 45 destinations accessible from over 82 countries. The Priceless Cities platform gives cardholders exclusive access to unique experiences in 46 cities worldwide, including our own Priceless Toronto and Montreal. Whether cardholders are travelling the world or exploring their own city, they can visit priceless.com to find experiences and offers that are geared to one of four passion categories: eat, shop, play, and stay.

