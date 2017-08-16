Verizon to build dedicated network core for public safety

Reaffirming our decades-long commitment to public safety, Verizon will make substantial investments in new network capabilities, as well as expanded products and services, to enhance our industry-leading 4G LTE network for public safety.

Verizon is responding to requests from public safety agencies and will:

Build and operate our own private network core dedicated to public safety communications. The network core manages and directs all communications functions, like network access and call routing. The dedicated public safety core will operate separately from our commercial core and provide first responders with access to the company’s 2.4 million square mile 4G LTE network.

Make priority access and preemption services available to public safety when necessary and at no charge.

Invest in new mission-critical 4G LTE voice communications to complement existing services such as Push-to-Talk Plus. PTT Plus already includes interoperability with existing Land Mobile Radio networks.

“We stand with the public safety officials that keep our cities, communities and neighborhoods safe,” said John Stratton, Verizon executive vice president and president of global operations. “Support for public safety is in our company’s DNA and our commitment to them never waivers.”

Verizon’s public safety network solution does not require that states opt-out of FirstNet, does not require access to any federal funding provided to FirstNet, and does not require any financial commitment from states to support network deployment. The creation of this dedicated public safety network core will be fully funded by Verizon. We will also make available multi-band devices that will provide access to Band 14 spectrum and enable full interoperability with any Band 14 radio access networks (RANs) deployed by FirstNet.

“We’re making the investments necessary to give public safety access to the best possible network coverage, reliability and capability, when and where they need it,” said Michael Maiorana, senior vice president, Public Sector for Verizon. “Our public safety network will provide a comprehensive and cost-effective solution for public safety, and we’ll continue working to offer first responders the network reliability and access to innovative services they need to keep our communities safe.”