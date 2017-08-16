EMSL’s Materials Testing Lab Provides Nanomaterials Analysis

Nanomaterials are steadily becoming a ubiquitous part of engineering, being used for everyday consumer electronics, advanced therapy drug delivery systems and more. The size and properties of these materials present unique opportunities for engineers seeking to create new products to push the boundaries of material, chemical, and electrical engineering. Special instrumentation and expertise is needed for the analysis of materials in the nanoscale. EMSL Analytical, Inc. works directly with process engineers and research and development teams to provide characterization solutions on a myriad of sample types.

“Nano-sized particles present a challenge for characterization simply due to their size range (1nm to 100nm), which necessitates the use of special imaging and testing techniques,” said Jeff Jacques, Business Development Manager, New England Region at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “These particles can even pose a potential health risk based on their size due to the ease of ingestions and absorption into the body. Our experience with these materials allows our scientists to anticipate concerns and challenges to get clients the best data on the most challenging types of materials.”

EMSL’s materials lab is able to analyze nanomaterials using the following techniques:

High Resolution Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) with Energy Dispersive X-ray (EDS) and surface characterization in Scanning TEM (sTEM) imaging mode

Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscope (FESEM) with EDS and 3D Electron Backscatter Diffraction (EBSD) & (3D-EBSD)

CryoTEM and prep

Dual Beam Focused Ion Beam (FIB) sectional analysis for characterization and TEM thin section preparation

Particle Size Distribution Analysis

In Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) tensile techniques for nano wires

To learn more about nanomaterials testing services, visit www.materialstestinglab.com.

