Sony celebrates record haul of seven categories at the 2017 EISA awards

Sony has been recognised by the European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) for delivering inspiring products to its customers that are redefining the boundaries of what is possible in the imaging and home theatre markets. This year, Sony was honoured with a record seven awards, more than any other manufacturer and more than Sony has ever won in a single year.

With 53 expert magazines from 25 countries across the globe, EISA represents the largest editorial collaboration in the world of consumer electronics, and has been celebrating the very best products for over 35 years.

EISA CAMERA OF THE YEAR 2017-2018: Sony α9

The Sony α9 is a groundbreaking mirrorless camera that in many ways surpasses traditional DSLR rivals. Thanks to an innovative design, the 24.2 million pixel full-frame image sensor captures up to 20 frames per second in full resolution with no EVF blackout and offers completely silent, vibration-free shooting at up to 1/32,000th second. The new super-fast autofocus system, with 693 phase detection AF points covering 93% of the image area, ensures that even fast-moving subjects are in focus. The 5-axis image stabilisation allows a 5-step slower shutter speed. The oversampling process and full-frame pixel read-out result in excellent 4K movie quality.

EISA PROSUMER COMPACT SYSTEM CAMERA 2017-2018: Sony α6500

The α6500 is a very small compact system camera offering professional performance. Whether you are a 4K video or stills photographer, the α6500 offers excellent image quality with its 24.2 million pixel Exmor CMOS APS-C sized sensor, high speed and great choice of lenses. The 5-axis image stabilisation works with Sony E-mount lenses as well as A-mount lenses with adapters. The 425 phase detection AF points cover almost the whole picture frame, while the 3in tiltable touch screen lets you choose focus points with your finger. The camera supports up to 11 frames per second shooting with continuous AF and metering with a buffer that supports up to 269 pictures in one sequence.

EISA COMPACT CAMERA 2017-2018: Sony RX100 V

The Sony RX100 V is a high-tech masterpiece in a very compact body. Like its predecessor, it offers a 1.0-type sensor and an excellent retractable OLED electronic viewfinder. The new 20.1 million pixel Exmor RS CMOS image sensor, in conjunction with the fast BIONZ X image processor and a new front-end LSI, made it possible for Sony to shorten autofocus response time to 0.05sec and speed-up continuous shooting to 24 frames per second – with AF/AE tracking so that in a series of a moving subject, every picture stays in focus with the correct exposure. Besides the ability to shoot 4K videos, the RX100 V offers super slow motion up to 1000 frames per second, silent shooting and a multi-function control ring for personalised use.

EISA SUPERZOOM CAMERA 2017-2018: Sony RX10 III

At just 1095g, the Sony RX10 III is the perfect camera for sports, nature and wildlife photographers looking for an easy to carry all-in-one solution. The stunning ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* 24-600mm lens provides a 25x zoom range with a fast f/2.4-4 maximum aperture, while the Exmor RS 1.0-type sensor, super-fast autofocus and Optical SteadyShot ensure sharp images free from camera shake. In addition to its incredible focal range, the RX10 III can shoot macro from as close as 3cm from the lens, while the silent shutter means you won’t disturb sensitive nature subjects. The RX10 III isn’t just great for stills – it also shoots 4K video and there is also the option to shoot at 1000 frames per second for a dramatic 40x slow motion effect.

EISA COMPACT SYSTEM LENS 2017-2018: Sony FE 100mm F2.8 STF GM OSS

This 100mm telephoto prime lens offers the outstanding resolution of the G Master series, combined with STF (Smooth Trans Focus) optics for breathtaking bokeh. This lens has been designed to produce extraordinarily smooth, natural bokeh without vignetting. It also features fast, precise, and quiet DDSSM autofocus, and is capable of shooting 0.25x magnification close ups. Built-in Optical SteadyShot image stabilisation minimises any blur caused by camera movements during long shutter times. The Sony FE 100mm F2.8 STF GM OSS upholds the premium G Master concept in all respects.

EISA PROFESSIONAL COMPACT SYSTEM LENS 2017-2018: Sony FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS

The Sony FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS is an impressive lens covering the most popular angles for sports and action photography. Sharpness is extremely high and evenly distributed with almost no visible fall-off towards the edges. Sharpness is retained across the zoom range, even with tele-converters. It features a floating focusing system, implemented in an α zoom lens for the first time, that contributes to an impressive minimum focusing distance of merely 0.96m. The 11 rounded aperture blades ensure a beautiful bokeh, while the autofocus speed is super quick, in particular with the very fast Sony α9. Finally, the FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS is built for heavy use under all weather conditions.

EISA HOME THEATRE TV 2017-2018: Sony KD-65ZD9

Sony’s 4K flagship delivers an outstanding viewing experience, with excellent colour reproduction and best-in-class contrast, plus support of all major HDR formats (including a scheduled upgrade for Dolby Vision). Key to its stunning picture from Ultra HD Blu-ray and 4K HDR streaming contents– even in a bright room – is Sony’s 4K HDR Processor, X1 Extreme, and the direct full-array LED local dimming technology, Backlight Master Drive, that deliver superb picture quality. The KD-65ZD9 is a premium home theatre display with the performance power to match and realizes the ultimate 4K HDR visual experience with extraordinary brightness, contrast, and vibrant colour.

