Hormel Foods Announces Webcast of Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) announced today that Jim Snee, president and chief executive officer, and Jim Sheehan, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, during the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston, Mass.

The company invites interested parties to listen to the presentation live via the Internet.

To access the webcast:

– Log on to http://www.hormelfoods.com.

– Go to the Investors page and click on News & Events, then Events & Presentations, which will bring you to the webcast link.

If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available at the above mentioned website for 180 days following the presentation.