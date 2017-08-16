NASA Awards Contract to Extend Operations of Research, Development Center

NASA has awarded a contract to the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in Pasadena, California, to extend operations of the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), also in Pasadena, through Sept. 30, 2018.

This contract extends the agreement between Caltech and NASA for management of JPL beyond its current expiration date of Sept. 30, and has a maximum value of $2.5 billion. Work on the cost plus fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract begins Oct. 1.

The purpose of this contract is to develop and sustain core competencies in support of NASA-sponsored work in the areas of Earth and planetary sciences, heliophysics, astrophysics, and aeronautics and space activities, to include the development of spacecraft and instruments.

Caltech also will manage NASA-sponsored programs that carry out competed and peer-reviewed research, NASA partnerships with other government agencies, academia and the private sector, and the operation, research, and management of NASA’s Deep Space Network.

For information about NASA and agency programs, visit: https://www.nasa.gov