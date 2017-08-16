Robert Swenson Appointed General Manager At Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder

Swenson graduated from University of Denver with a degree in hotel and restaurant management. Credit: Hilton Hotels & Resorts

The AAA Four Diamond rated Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder announced the appointment of Robert Swenson to the position of general manager.

In this position, Swenson will oversee the daily functions of all hotel departments including, 395 guest rooms and suites, a $2 million Native American Art collection, 16,000 square feet of wellness, fitness and spa amenities, an expansive outdoor pool complex, five restaurants, award-winning golf and more than 66,000 square feet of meeting space.

Swenson, a seasoned hospitality professional with over 35 years of experience in various top level management roles, was previously an industry consultant to several hotel corporations including Boxer Properties. He also served as the area managing director for Interstate Hotels and Resorts, and previously, as president of Peek’n Peak Resort and Spa, a 1,150 acre golf and ski resort located in Western New York.

“Bob’s dedication and distinguished hospitality background make him an exceptional choice for this role,” said Tom Loughlin, area vice president, Hilton.

Swenson graduated from University of Denver with a degree in hotel and restaurant management. His accolades include: board of directors at Winston Salem Chamber of Commerce, past board member of Alumni Association at University of Denver, past president board of directors at Big Brothers/Big Sisters, board of directors at The Adoption Exchange and more.

For resort reservations and additional information, please visit www.hiltonbuffalothunder.com

About Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder

Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder offers one of Santa Fe’s most unique resort experiences located on the sovereign Native American land of the Pojoaque. Featuring traditional Pueblo architecture, the AAA Four Diamond resort is home to a world-renowned Native American art collection valued at over $2 million maintained by an in-house curator. Rich with amenities for all interests, the resort offers 27 holes of golf at Towa Golf Club, Pojoaque-influenced spa services at the Wo’ P’in destination spa, lavish indoor/outdoor pool complexes, world-class fine dining at Red Sage and opportunities to enjoy Las Vegas-style gaming and sought-after entertainment and events at the adjacent upscale casino. With 395 guest rooms and 66,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, the resort is the largest of its kind in Northern New Mexico. For more information, visit www.hiltonbuffalothunder.com.