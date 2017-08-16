Bombardier Delivers its First Challenger 350 Aircraft in Argentina

Bombardier Business Aircraft announced it delivered the first Challenger 350 aircraft to be based in Argentina, joining Bombardier’s fleet of 122 Challenger aircraft in Latin America. Bombardier’s business jet fleet in Latin America is comprised of approximately 685 aircraft in service – spanning Bombardier’s full product portfolio of Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft.

“This first Bombardier Challenger 350 jet delivery to an Argentinian customer confirms the aircraft’s leadership in Latin America,” said Stephane Leroy, Vice President, Sales, Latin America, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “Paired with impressive high-performance attributes, the Challenger 350 aircraft is the right choice for customers in Argentina seeking to access challenging airfields, climb faster, and cruise efficiently while enjoying a smooth ride.”

Designed with a no-compromise approach, the Challenger 350 aircraft effortlessly blends powerful performance and sleek styling to deliver an unrivalled private jet experience like no other. Equipped with Bombardier’s exclusive HD Cabin Management System, it provides an unparalleled audio experience with crystal-clear sound through integrated sidewall speakers – exclusive to its class, as well as an easy connection to personal devices to view videos and movies on the largest HD monitors in the segment.

Latin America is the third largest market for business aviation deliveries, with Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Venezuela making up over 80 per cent of the regional fleet.

As part of its commitment to customers in Latin America, Bombardier has a Regional Support Office (RSO) in Toluca, Mexico, staffed by an RSO Manager and Field Service Representatives, as well as a Miami parts depot to dispatch parts faster. Bombardier’s world-renowned service and maintenance network is equipped to support Bombardier Learjet, Challenger and Global business aircraft and is connected to Bombardier Business Aircraft’s 24/7 Customer Response Centre and world-class Customer Support Team.

