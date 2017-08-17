The Elizabeth Hospice is seeking volunteers throughout San Diego

The Elizabeth Hospice will host its next volunteer training on September 25 and 26 from 8:30am to 3:30pm at The Elizabeth Hospice Escondido office located at 500 La Terraza Blvd., Suite 130, Escondido. Volunteer training is free and open to the public and participants must attend both days. Volunteer opportunities exist throughout San Diego County and the Inland Empire and volunteers can choose to serve in the surrounding area where they reside.



Support our nonprofit mission in caring for adults and children impacted by serious illness as an Elizabeth Hospice volunteer. Bilingual (Spanish) speaking volunteers and veterans are needed, along with licensed massage therapists and people who can sew for our Cuddle Keepsakes program. Specialty volunteers who can assist with complementary therapies such as pet therapy, aromatherapy, music support and Reiki are in high demand. In addition, office and clerical support volunteers are needed at all of our office locations that include Temecula, Carlsbad, Escondido and San Diego (Mission Valley) and are not required to attend this two-day session.



To ensure a place in the September volunteer training, please contact the Volunteer Department at (800) 797-2050 or send an email to volunteer@ehospice.org by September 18.



About The Elizabeth Hospice

The Elizabeth Hospice (http://elizabethhospice.org) is the region’s most experienced and largest nonprofit hospice and palliative care provider of medical, emotional and spiritual support to the seriously ill and their families in San Diego and the Inland Empire. Since 1978, The Elizabeth Hospice has touched the lives of more than 95,000 patients and families in the communities we serve, regardless of their ability to pay, and providing specialty services such as Veterans Outreach, Palliative Care, Pediatric and Perinatal Hospice Care and counseling and grief support for all ages through its Center for Compassionate Care, regardless of the type of illness or death experienced. To learn more, call (800) 797-2050 or visit our website at www.elizabethhospice.org ###









