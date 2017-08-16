Happy Hour Even Happier this Friday Thanks to Free Blackjack at Intertops Poker & Juicy Stakes

Friday Happy Hour is usually one of the better hours of the week and this week it’s going to be even happier thanks to a free Blackjack offer at Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes. This Friday evening the two popular poker rooms are giving free Blackjack hands. For every 10 hands played players will get one hand free.



Free hands are only available this Friday, August 18 from 7:00 to 10:00 pm Eastern. The casino will calculate free hand bets based on the ten previous bets. Play-through for free hand winnings is only 15X.



Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes are known around the world as the busiest poker rooms on the popular Horizon Poker Network. But they also have casino games from World Match, LUCKTAP and Betsoft.



Both casinos offer several kinds of Blackjack: Blackjack, Double Draw Blackjack and Perfect Pairs Blackjack. (Blackjack in Intertops’ main casino does not qualify for this promotion.)



In Double Draw Blackjack there is an optional re-draw on hand 15, 16 and 17. Perfect Pairs Blackjack pays 5:1 for a natural pair, 10:1 for a same-colored pair and 30:1 for a perfect pair (both cards the same suit).



New players at Intertops Poker and Juicy Stakes are welcomed with a hundred free $1 blackjack or video poker bets.



Watch this online poker news story on YouTube