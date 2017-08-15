Maradol Papayas Believed to be the Salmonella Source in Multi-State Outbreak

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted information about an outbreak of infections due to Salmonella. At the beginning of the month, at least 47 people have been infected with the outbreak strain in 12 states. A dozen people have had to be hospitalized and one death has been reported in New York City.

The agencies have reported that epidemiologic and laboratory evidence collected to date indicates that Maradol papayas imported from Mexico are the likely source of this multistate outbreak. The CDC is recommending that consumers not eat, restaurants not serve, and retailers not sell Maradol papayas from Mexico until more information becomes available.

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that is associated with a number of common foods. It is frequently transmitted to humans by eating foods contaminated with small amounts of animal feces. Contaminated foods usually look and smell normal. They are often foods of animal origin, such as beef, poultry, milk, fish or eggs, but any food, including vegetables and fruit or processed foods, may become contaminated.

“People who become infected typically develop diarrhea, vomiting, fever, chills and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after infection,” said Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days of illness, but for some, the condition may be so severe that the person needs to be hospitalized. Young children, the elderly and people with a weakened immune system are the most susceptible to infection.”

To help prevent foodborne illness outbreaks and costly product recalls, EMSL Analytical, Inc. provides a full range of microbial pathogen testing services. These services are available to food manufacturers, importers, retailers, health officials and the general public. EMSL has also created an educational video about Salmonella that can be seen at: http://youtu.be/1v59mjWwJZ8.

