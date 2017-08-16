Novel Combines Suspense of Police Story with Blood and Gore of Satanic Ritual

Dealing with criminals is one thing; dealing with followers of Satan is another. That’s what homicide detective Jerry Riggs will get into when he comes to the aid of clinical psychologist Dr. Paula Mitchell in “A Birthday to Die For” (CreateSpace Independent Publishing, 2015).



Written by retired police officer Frank Atchley, “A Birthday to Die For” involves a human sacrifice that is planned by a satanic cult. Their unwilling victim is Kae Carlson, who was raped by the cult’s high priest on her 13th birthday. Due to a miscarriage, she was unable to deliver a baby to be sacrificed – and she will take its place. She believes she will be killed on her 26th birthday.



“A Birthday to Die For” proves itself to be a seamless and well-crafted horror/suspense thriller that is sure to sate readers that consume Stephen King or desire materials like the movies “Rosemary’s Baby” (1968) and “Deliver Us from Evil” (2014) for the blood, gore and fear, for the twists and the turns.



As much as readers will be entertained by Riggs and his colleagues’ pursuit of devil worshippers, the procedures and techniques of police work and investigation, plus their human and scientific aspects, add more depth to the novel and increase its entertainment value. Moreover, readers will also appreciate the background info on satanic ritual abuse, which will spark their interest on the subject and help them battle religious abuse at the same time.



Avid horror/suspense and police procedural readers should not miss Atchley’s “A Birthday to Die For” at the upcoming 2017 Beijing International Book Fair on August 23, 2017. Copies of the book are available at Amazon.





“A Birthday to Die For”

Written by Frank Atchley

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date: July 27, 2015

Paperback price: $12.95



About the Author



Frank Atchley is a retired police officer. He served twelve years as a homicide investigator before becoming an investigative sergeant for the Green River serial murder investigation in King County, Washington. Although the total number of victims cannot be accurately determined, in his jurisdiction, 48 women were murdered, the largest number of victims attributable to a serial killer in U.S. history. Atchley is very proud to have served on that task force whose members worked 24/7/365 to solve those murders. He retired at the rank of captain. He and his wife now reside in Henderson, Nevada.