Three Dow Innovations Named Finalists for 2017 ICIS Innovation Awards; Dr. Mei Li Finalist for Alpha Innovator of the Year

Three innovative technologies from The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: DOW) are finalists for the 2017 ICIS Innovation Awards. In addition, Mei Li, a formulation scientist at Dow AgroSciences, is a finalist for the Alpha Innovator of the Year award in the Environment and Sustainability category. ICIS, the world’s largest petrochemical market information provider, presents these awards to companies and individuals that demonstrate high levels of innovation in products and processes, provide benefits to the environment and show progress toward sustainability.

“Dow is a company built on innovation and we are pleased to have our work recognized by ICIS with multiple finalists,” said A.N. Sreeram, senior vice president, Research & Development, and chief technology officer for Dow. “We continue to drive sustainable innovations working in close partnership with our customers to invent the products and processes that will define the solutions of tomorrow.”

Winners of the ICIS Innovation Awards and the Alpha Innovator of the Year Award will be announced in October 2017.

The three Dow finalists in innovation are:

Best Product Innovation:

UCON™ Oil Soluble Polyalkylene Glycols (OSP) are a new range of base oil and performance enhancing additive for demanding lubricant applications. UCON OSP have been designed to overcome the lack of hydrocarbon compatibility of conventional polyalkylene glycols while maintaining their key benefits such as deposit and friction control. When used as additives in hydrocarbon oil based engine lubricant formulations, UCON OSP fluids provide a way to reduce CO2 emissions through improved fuel efficiency performance, as well as deposit control that provides long term engine component protection. These features have been demonstrated across a wide battery of test conditions and engine designs for formulations containing UCON OSP developed through close collaboration of Dow and Total.

Best Process Innovation:

Dow fluidized catalytic dehydrogenation (FCDh) Process: Both ethylene and propylene are valuable intermediates in the production of plastic and other products critical to everyday use. The shift to lighter cracker feedstocks from shale gas and slowing gasoline demand for refineries are leading to lower propylene production for traditional sources creating a propylene shortage when compared to demand. Dow has developed FCDh technology that is based on commercially available Fluidized Catalytic Cracking technology, selectively producing valuable propylene from abundant shale gas resources. The patent-protected Dow process design enables greater than 20 percent capital savings versus other commercial processes. It also reduces energy requirements per pound of propylene produced. The technology is flexible and can be easily integrated into existing or new ethylene crackers to increase production or tailor these facilities for the desired amount of ethylene and propylene production. It can be used in other aliphatic and aromatic production processes as well. Dow is exploring commercial options to advance this technology with favorable interest in the market.

Innovation With Best Benefit For Environment and Sustainability:

ROPAQUE™ NT-2900 Opaque Polymer for BLUE 4EST™ Thermal Paper is a more sustainable thermal paper option for applications such as cash register receipts, tickets, tags, and labels. The technology, which is compatible with existing printers, is free of chemical developers and removes chemicals of concern from production.

Alpha Innovator of the Year Award – Environment and Sustainability

Dr. Mei Li, formulation scientist, is named a finalist for her work in the design, implementation and commercialization of three novel agrochemical products. INSTINCT™ microcapsule nitrogen stabilizer with Optinyte™ technology protects nitrogen fertilizer and provides benefits to both the crop and the environment. Instinct™ nitrogen stabilizer and technology was awarded the 2016 U.S. EPA Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Award. Dr. Li has also significantly advanced the formulation science of complex, multiple-active formulations to address the urgent agricultural and societal needs related to herbicide-resistant and hard to control weeds. Enlist Duo® Herbicide with Colex-D® technology is designed to land and stay on target with improved handling and reduced odor. The product won 2013 Agrow’s Best Formulation Innovation. Arylex™Active Herbicide products and technology won 2015 Agrow’s Best Formulation Innovation and 2016 R&D 100 Awards. Collectively, these innovations are helping to save energy and reduce the environmental impact of growing food for a hungry world. Dr. Li’s scientific achievements are great examples of Dow AgroSciences’ purpose to provide “Solutions for the Growing World”.

