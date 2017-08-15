New Brevard Business Provides Gaming Enthusiasts a Place to Congregate

According to market research firm Newzoo, the video gaming industry is estimated to be around $100 billion globally, consisting primarily of PC, console and mobile video games. Capitalizing on this momentum, a Melbourne-area business has launched a “hang out lounge” for gaming enthusiasts of all ages.

Launched in July of 2017, Gamers Respawn is a veteran-owned business that offers a wide variety of console, PC and virtual reality games, all in a relaxed environment that includes TVs, snacks and luxurious recliner chairs.

Customers pay a flat hourly rate to have access to a large library of games for Xbox, retro consoles, high-end gaming computers and Oculus Rift systems.

“The idea came to me while working at a factory job in Michigan that I didn’t enjoy,” said Steve Scott, co-owner of Gamers Respawn.

“Now, this doesn’t even feel like work. I get to hang out with some great people from the area that all share a passion for gaming,” he added.

Scott met his partner, Chris Blouin, while in Army basic training and served a tour in Iraq soon thereafter. Now, most of his time is spent at the new business, which stays open until 12 a.m on weeknights and 2 a.m. on weekends.

The lounge has quickly garnered a group of regulars who often spend hours at a time congregating, socializing and gaming.

Gamers Respawn also offers tournaments and other events to attract new customers, which include birthday party and corporate packages. It also hopes to provide local college students a place to relax and unwind in between and after classes.

The gaming lounge is located just off of Palm Bay Road in West Melbourne, in front of Walmart.

For more information, visit http://www.gamersrespawnfl.com or https://www.facebook.com/gamersrespawnfl .

# # #