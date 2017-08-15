Ford Performance to Offer Tribute Livery of Historic 1967 Le Mans Winner with 2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage Edition

The 2018 Ford GT will be available in a new limited-edition Heritage theme honoring the GT40 Mark IV race car driven to victory by the all-American team of Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt at Le Mans in 1967. The car will feature unique interior and exterior color themes, and an exclusive wheel finish.

“In creating a worthy successor to the 2017 Heritage edition, we logically looked at our next historic Le Mans victory with the all-American team of Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt,” said Dave Pericak, global director Ford Performance. “The 2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage edition pays homage to that win, with a modern take on one of the most important vehicles in Ford’s storied history of racing.”

The Ford GT ’67 Heritage edition features a gloss-finish Race Red exterior with white stripes and exposed carbon package. The car sports Frozen White No. 1 hood and door graphics, and 20-inch one-piece forged aluminum wheels in silver satin clearcoat with black lug nuts. Red calipers and silver rearview mirror caps complete the look.

The interior begins with new leather trimming for the carbon fiber seats, with red accent stitching, which carries over to the steering wheel. The seat belt webbing is now red and the paddle shifters are anodized gray. Satin dark stainless appliqués are used on the instrument panel, door register bezels and x-brace.

Rounding out modifications to the ’67 Heritage edition car are a unique serialized identification plate, plus exposed matte carbon fiber door sills, air register pods and center console.

“The first Heritage edition car was a huge success, honoring our history with a modern interpretation of the Le Mans winner,” said Garen Nicoghosian, exterior design manager for the car. “Continuing with a 2018 Ford GT based on the winning GT40 Mark IV race car was simply something we needed to do.”

The Ford GT ’67 Heritage edition can be viewed at FordGT.com using the configuration tool. Limited quantities will be available for the 2018 model year.

