We’ve appointed Matthew Hastings as Global Head, Energy Trading

Standard Chartered has appointed Matthew Hastings as Global Head, Energy Trading. Matthew is based in London and reports to Cengiz Belentepe, Global Head, Commodities, Financial Markets.

Matthew has over 18 years of experience in the energy markets and has worked at banks and trading firms. He was most recently a senior trader at PetroChina based in Houston, where he led a team to build out their energy franchise. Before that, Matthew worked at Mercuria Energy, Barclays and Merrill Lynch, in roles spanning energy and FX options trading.

Commenting on Matthew’s appointment, Cengiz Belentepe said: “Matthew’s experience with American and European clients, as well as his knowledge of the energy markets, will be invaluable to our commodities business as we look to grow revenues across the network and multiple geographic regions.”

