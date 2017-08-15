Lufthansa and German Government to support restructuring of airberlin

In order to continue with its restructuring, airberlin has filed a provisional insolvency proceeding in self-administration at the local court of Berlin-Charlottenburg today. Lufthansa is supporting the restructuring efforts of the airline jointly with the German Government. This also ensures that all aircraft that are currently operated by airberlin under a wet lease agreement for Eurowings and Austrian Airlines will continue operating as before. Lufthansa is already in negotiations with airberlin to take-over parts of the airberlin Group and is exploring the possibility of hiring additional staff. Lufthansa intends to conclude these negotiations successfully in due time.