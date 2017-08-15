LG OLED TV Again Takes Top Honors at EISA Awards

The LG OLED TV was named the best OLED TV by the European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA), marking the sixth consecutive win for LG’s OLED technology. This year’s EISA OLED TV 2017-2018 award winner, the ultra-slim LG OLED TV (model OLED65E7), was praised highly for its perfect picture quality and wide viewing angles. The EISA jury also commended the premium TV for its support of both HDR 10 and Dolby Vision™, bringing theater-quality sound to consumers.

Another LG product – LG SUPER UHD TV (model 55SJ850V) – was recognized with the EISA LCD TV 2017-2018 award for its rich, accurate colors and wide viewing angles offered by LG’s Nano Cell™ technology as well as its intuitive webOS 3.5 user interface. The TV also features LG’s Active HDR technology which optimizes every scene to create a life-like viewing experience from any angle.

What’s more, LG Sound Bar (model SJ9) received the EISA Soundbar 2017-2018 award for its classy design and crystal clear audio output achieved in large part through Dolby Atmos technology. With Dolby Atmos, sounds can originate from anywhere in three-dimensional space – even from above the listener – for the ultimate in immersive surround sound audio.

“LG would like to thank the members of the EISA Award jury for again recognizing our work in advancing OLED technology as a home entertainment medium,” said Brian Kwon, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company at LG Electronics. “Our OLED TVs will continue to lead the premium TV market with products that are recognized for their advanced technology, astounding picture clarity and superb design.”

The prestigious EISA Awards are decided annually by a panel of judges comprised of editors from influential audio visual (AV) magazines based in 20 European countries, the United States, and Australia. Product entries are judged on criteria including technology, design and innovation.

Visitors to IFA are encouraged to stop by LG’s booth in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin from September 1-6 to personally experience LG’s newest OLED TVs and audio systems for themselves.