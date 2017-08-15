Bombardier Business Aircraft and MAGA Aviation Expand their Authorized Service Centre Agreement to Enhance Support for Customers in South America

Bombardier today announced that MAGA Aviation of Campinas, Bombardier Business Aircraft’s maintenance support partner in Brazil and South America, recently received approval to carry out maintenance on Bombardier Global Express and Global 5000 aircraft models. MAGA Aviation has been a Bombardier Authorized Service Facility (ASF) since 2013.

“MAGA is a dynamic young company that has earned the confidence of Bombardier customers in the region in a relatively short span of time,” said Stephane Leroy, Vice president, Sales Latin America. “This partnership will reinforce Bombardier’s strong OEM support in the region, providing additional maintenance capacity to ensure customers have continued access to the highest quality maintenance and support services right in their own backyard.”

With operations based at Aeroporto de Amarais Campinas in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, MAGA Aviation is certified by the Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) to perform maintenance work on all Learjet and Global jets as well as most Challenger aircraft models.

MAGA works in close collaboration with Bombardier’s Field Service Representatives in nearby São Paulo to provide integrated support to business aircraft customers based in or flying through the region. MAGA Aviation can dispatch an Aircraft On Ground (AOG) team and a fully equipped mobile truck anywhere in South America to get the aircraft flying again with minimal delay.

Bombardier business aircraft operators in South America also benefit from locally-based field service representatives, 24/7/365 support from its Customer Response Centre and dedicated customer support account managers assigned to each operator in the region.

Additionally, with the recent opening of a parts depot in Miami, Florida, Bombardier continues to ensure its facilities worldwide are strategically located in order to better meet the needs of its customer located in Central and South America, as well as the Southeast United States. Located only 20 minutes from two major airports with easy flight connections from Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the depot provides customers with quick access to a large inventory of parts.

The Bombardier Business Aircraft Market Forecast predicts business aviation industry deliveries of 650 aircraft in Latin America over the next 10 years.

The fleet of Bombardier business jets in South America consists of approximately 685 aircraft, including approximately 125 Bombardier business aircraft in Brazil.