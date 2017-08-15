Marriott International Debuts First-Ever Campaign for New Category Marketing Approach

Marriott International announced a new strategic advertising approach to connect guests with its brands and associates. “Golden Rule,” the multi-dimensional campaign debuted today in the U.S., and will for the first time feature four of Marriott International’s brands together: Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Four Points by Sheraton and SpringHill Suites.

The campaign represents Marriott International’s entry into category marketing, a critical evolution of how the company will leverage its collective strength to present a more powerful offering to consumers. Though distinct in their own identity, Courtyard, Fairfield, Four Points and SpringHill Suites are collectively known as the “classic select” brands and represent more than a third of the properties in Marriott’s 30 brand portfolio. Together, they are united by their service rooted in human connection, which gave foundation to the “Golden Rule” message.

Noticing an increasingly challenging travel environment, Courtyard, Fairfield, SpringHill and Four Points found the timing right to celebrate the humanity delivered at its hotels that can often be missing inside today’s travel experience. The centerpiece of the campaign, “Human,” is a 60 second anthemic spot that celebrates the relevance of this not only in our hotels, but around the world. To complement the 60 second spot, a series of 30 second spots will further bring the campaign to life through real stories from associates reinforcing our warmth, familiarity and the genuine human connections that has always been our guiding principles and is the golden thread that ties these brands together.

“The ‘Golden Rule’ campaign personifies how our associates fundamentally go beyond making one’s bed to making someone’s day,” said Paige Francis, Vice President Global Brand Marketing. “With these four brands comprising a third of Marriott’s portfolio, we use our powerhouse status to celebrate human connections, whether it’s in Seattle or Singapore. Beyond a campaign, this illustrates that the hospitality we deliver at these four brands can serve as a guiding principle of how all people should treat each other.”

The campaign’s multi-platform media plan will hit all screen sizes, first in the U.S. before expanding internationally next month in Canada, with a diverse media plan consisting of cinema, broadcast, in-flight and mobile.

The ads will be complemented by digital-only content that highlights real associates and guests at properties around the world. These stories will be featured on the campaign landing page (goldenrule.marriott.com) along with social media channels. Marriott International is also preparing a docuseries for later this fall that will celebrate the most extraordinary examples of altruism.

Marriott International collaborated with advertising agency mcgarrybowen to develop and produce the campaign. For more information, visit: goldenrule.marriott.com

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,200 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 125 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com

About Courtyard by Marriott

Courtyard by Marriott offers a refreshing environment that helps guests stay connected, productive and balanced. Intuitive services and design accommodate guests’ needs for choice and control. With more than 1,000 locations in nearly 50 countries and territories, Courtyard is proud to participate in the industry’s award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information or reservations, visit courtyard.marriott.com

About Fairfield Inn & Suites

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott is designed for today’s traveler who is looking to be productive on the road, whether for business or leisure. In addition to complimentary Wi-Fi and hot breakfast, Fairfield Inn & Suites offers thoughtfully designed rooms and suites that provide separate living, working and sleeping areas. With nearly 850 properties around the globe, Fairfield Inn & Suites is proud to participate in the industry’s award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer.

About Four Points

Four Points by Sheraton, part of Marriott International, Inc., includes more than 220 hotels in nearly 40 countries and territories. At Four Points, travel is reinvented and guests can find the timeless style and comfort they’re looking for with genuine service and everything that matters most, all around the world. Four Points hotels can be found in big urban centers, by the airport, near the beach, and in the suburbs. Each hotel offers a familiar place with an authentic sense of the local, and friendly genuine service where guests can relax and unwind, watch local sports, and enjoy the brand’s Best Brews and BBQ™ program. Four Points is proud to participate in the industry’s award-winning loyalty program, Starwood Preferred Guest®. Members can now link accounts with Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer.

About SpringHill Suites by Marriott

SpringHill Suites by Marriott is an all-suite hotel brand that offers guests a fresh take on mixing business and pleasure, by providing little extras that help them enjoy their time away. Recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Top 10 Franchises to buy in 2016, the portfolio consists of more than 350 properties across the United States and Canada. The suites are spacious and feature a modern, stylish design that allows guests to be productive and unwind. SpringHill is proud to participate in the industry’s award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information or reservations, visit www.springhillsuites.com